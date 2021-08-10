JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198. Mondi has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.