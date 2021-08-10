JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to “Neutral”

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

