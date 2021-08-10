JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 54,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,910,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,445. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $99.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29.

