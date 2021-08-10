JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $782.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 782 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 773.40 ($10.10), with a volume of 17225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775 ($10.13).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 751.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.66.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.