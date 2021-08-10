Julie A. Shepard Sells 2,113 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TRMB traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 906,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trimble by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Trimble by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

