JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.41 million and $544,758.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00045404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00158022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00147855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,484.96 or 1.00188418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.30 or 0.00787013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,395 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

