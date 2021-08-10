Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud Sells 10,000 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Stensrud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR remained flat at $$28.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

