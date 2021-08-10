Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) shares traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

