Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of GRUB stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.11.
In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
