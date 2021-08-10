Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.