Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of GRUB opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42.
In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
