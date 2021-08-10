Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRUB opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.