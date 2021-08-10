JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $139.12 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. JUST has a market cap of $139.12 million and approximately $116.27 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00153459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00146969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,545.47 or 0.99845063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.92 or 0.00819699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

