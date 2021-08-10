JustLiquidity Trading Up 26.6% Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $4.07 million and $200.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $7.18 or 0.00015741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,648.36 or 1.00094301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00816699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 566,696 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

