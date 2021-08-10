Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Hits $15.48 on Major Exchanges

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $15.48 or 0.00033812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $20.37 million and approximately $50.78 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out. “

Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

