Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.

KNDI opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.09. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.