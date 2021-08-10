Karen Reidy Buys 11,467 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BANX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.69.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

