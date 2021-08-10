KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $38.59 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 114.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 107.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and approximately $1,133.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006530 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00068618 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

