Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 33,163 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 864% compared to the average volume of 3,440 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $1,967,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

KPLT traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,568,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Katapult has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.