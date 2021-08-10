Kattana Market Capitalization Hits $4.89 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Kattana coin can now be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00007565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kattana has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $186,879.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00147193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.83 or 1.00001590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00816416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,771 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

