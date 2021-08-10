Kava Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00307240 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00038985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.