KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. KB Home comprises 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of KB Home worth $40,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,317,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

