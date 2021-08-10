Kelcy L. Warren Acquires 949,542 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,213,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.