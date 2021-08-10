Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,331 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,616. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 92,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

