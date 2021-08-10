Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

