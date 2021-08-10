Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.