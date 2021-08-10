Kemacoin Market Cap Tops $10,035.04 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $10,035.04 and $6.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00017225 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 82.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

