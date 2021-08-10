Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CEO Buys $2,110,000.00 in Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 496,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,522. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 98.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.7% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

