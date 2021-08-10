Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.86

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.79. Keppel shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 1,003 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

