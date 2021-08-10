Khandpur K. Ashish Sells 6,505 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,990. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

