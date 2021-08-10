Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Kineko has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $110,424.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,505.00 or 0.99793241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00828169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,811,369 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

