Kineko Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $91,849.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00157026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00147626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,458.28 or 1.00207137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.89 or 0.00786711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,811,369 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

