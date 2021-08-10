Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.89. 4,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $232.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

