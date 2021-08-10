Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $17.83 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Colliers International Group comprises 5.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.37% of Colliers International Group worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,293,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

CIGI traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.00. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

