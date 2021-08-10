Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $20.28 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 5.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.26% of MasTec worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MasTec by 53.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,921. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

