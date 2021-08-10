Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $8.67 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 114.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,543 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,929. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

