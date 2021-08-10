KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.95 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $18.37 or 0.00040332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $142.98 million and approximately $20.95 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00155387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00146058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,479.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00815801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

