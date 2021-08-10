Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.28 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $131.28 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,500.08 or 1.00068285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00830374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.69 or 0.06880916 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,642,482,304 coins and its circulating supply is 2,494,346,450 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

