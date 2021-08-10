Klever (KLV) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $125.10 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,505.00 or 0.99793241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00828169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars.

