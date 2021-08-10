Klever Price Tops $0.0368 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. Klever has a market capitalization of $125.06 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00160282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00147582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,335.82 or 0.99884730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00785996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.