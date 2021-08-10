Klimatas Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,580.21 and approximately $835.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

