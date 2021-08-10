KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $21.20

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $20.23. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 6,140 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

