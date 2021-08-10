KOK (KOK) Hits Market Cap of $258.14 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00005252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded up 23% against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $258.14 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00865172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00109496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00153101 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

