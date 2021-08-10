Korea Electric Power (KEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP):

8/10/2021 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2021 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

KEP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

