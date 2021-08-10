Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.78 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EEFT stock opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.