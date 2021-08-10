Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,105 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAA by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IAA by 5,426.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IAA by 33.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in IAA by 87.9% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 495,799 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

