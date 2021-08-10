Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of 0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at 15.90 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of 14.89 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.96.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.