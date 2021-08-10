Kryll (KRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,754.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $60,754.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00849257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

