Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.15

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00854465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00040182 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,414,032 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

