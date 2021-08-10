Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $254.88 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $254.88 or 0.00557838 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and $316.44 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00148706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.57 or 0.99814696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00830533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

