Kusama (KSM) Trading 25% Higher Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $247.34 or 0.00540216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $236.32 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00163498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00148839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,808.20 or 1.00049661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00801581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.