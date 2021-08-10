Kush Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $199.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 98.8% against the dollar. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $254,447.71 and approximately $199.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00157122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00149027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.66 or 0.99841651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.42 or 0.00832249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,205 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.