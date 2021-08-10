LABS Group (LABS) Trading Up 55.4% This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $16.20 million and $1.86 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00045740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00155917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.09 or 0.99758970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00817015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,039,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

